19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance

Shakynna Simpson
Shakynna Simpson(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found an adult male victim who had sustained what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Shakynna Simpson, 19, of Topeka, was identified as the suspected and arrested. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal damage
  • Criminal restraint

Simpson remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Topeka Police attempt to identify a man connected to an Aug. 5, 2022, theft investigation.
TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen
FILE
Halloween Events 2022
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting