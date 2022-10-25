19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found an adult male victim who had sustained what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Shakynna Simpson, 19, of Topeka, was identified as the suspected and arrested. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Criminal damage

Criminal restraint

Simpson remains behind bars with no bond listed.

