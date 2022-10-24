Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. named OAOW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wide receiver/return specialist adds another honor to his resume and he broke a record over the weekend.

Letcher was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. This is Letcher’s second MIAA Player of the Week honor in his career while also earning a special teams player of the week honor in 2021.

Letcher finished with eight catches for 67 yards and a touchdown while rushing for nine yards and Letcher scored on a 78-yard punt return.

Also, Letcher is now the all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 5,216 yards passing Troy Slusser’s 5,210.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.