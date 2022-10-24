Wanted shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous arrested in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wanted shooting suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested after he was found in Emporia.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Crimestoppers line received a top that Logan Casteel, a recent shooting suspect, had been seen at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3.

Casteel had been wanted and considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot 38-year-old Justin Smith on Monday, Oct. 17.

Officials said Emporia Police, Emporia State University Police and deputies responded to the apartment where Casteel was found and arrested on the Lyon Co. Arrest Warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation into the shooting continues.

