Wamego golf wins back-to-back 4A state titles

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego golf won it’s second consecutive 4A state title on Tuesday, blowing out the rest of the competition with an 88 stroke victory.

The Red Raiders ended day one of the tournament with a 44-stroke lead, making day two pretty fun for the team. The seniors on the team were more than happy that they were able to end their time with such a statement win.

“We pretty much just dominated, and then the second day we came into it like we were behind a couple strokes so that we still had the grit to keep going. And then we ended up just dominating even more,” said senior Ashten Pierson.

“It feels really awesome. We got 2nd freshman and sophomore year, and that really made us wanna win it,” said senior Kirby McKee. “Then last year winning by one, and then winning it senior year by a landslide, it’s pretty amazing.”

Pierson was the individual runner up, while McKee took home fifth place in the state. Freshman Addison Douglass made her mark in the competition, taking home the individual state title.

“It feels pretty awesome that my hard work paid off,” said Douglass. “I’m so proud [to be a part of this team]. It was so much fun this season and I’m glad I got to be a part of it.”

“There’s a lot of people that had a lot of high expectations for her this year, and we knew she’d finish really high this year at state,” said head coach Kyrstie Miller. “She came in, and she was very composed the very first shot. She just went out there, she relaxed, she had fun on the golf course, and she put together two really good rounds at the state tournament.”

