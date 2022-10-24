USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp

USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court...
USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court Justice of the United States.(United States Postal Service via usps.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
Timothy Lucas (left) Fredrick Gooch (right)
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
FILE
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary

Latest News

Topeka Area Continuity of Care is hosting a community resource fair.
Events aims to connect seniors with community resources
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
Tobias Schlingensiepen
Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67