The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate two years ago.

Zuri has taken on a distinctive look by growing out a mane despite being a female lion. Zookeepers explained the occurrence back in August -- on World Lion Day, saying that after their male lion Avus died. Zuri’s hormones changed to start producing more testosterone in her body -- resulting in the mane.

The Topeka Zoo announced Avus’ death two years ago on October 23, 2020.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

