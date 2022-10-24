Topeka newlywed couple loses pet in fire while out of town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Joseph and Winter Lemery received a text message on their way home from St. Louis Sunday night saying their building at The Pines was on fire.

They arrived home to find their apartment ruined.

“I thought it might be some damage in the kitchen and that everything would be okay and we come in--and everything...there is nothing that could prepare you for that,” said Joseph Lemery.

Firefighters delivered news that not all of their pets were rescued.

“By the time they got here, they only got two of the cats out and they didn’t know there was a third. He’s a black cat and the power was out and they didn’t see him--and he didn’t make it.”

They say the furniture and their belongings can all be replaced, but not their cat.

“None if this matters. I want him, we have insurance for all of this and sure there is some memorable items we can’t get back but it doesn’t matter.”

“We are newlyweds and we don’t have children yet but we have had these cats and I know people say they’re just pets but they are apart of the family and they were a huge part of the family. I really hope the two can pull through and ill never stop mourning Jake,” said Winter Lemery.

Their other two cats were taken to the emergency vet. To add to the nightmare, they were hit with a $3,400 bill.

But, their primary vet brought welcome relief for their continued care.

“We did bring them to Sherwood in the morning where he said we don’t have to pay anything and he said he will take care of it,”.

To donate, a GoFundMe was created.

