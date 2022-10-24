Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time.

The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.

However, firefighters reported the “smoke” actually was steam coming from a pipe inside the building.

Topeka Fire Department crews cleared the scene on the first call around 9 a.m. Monday.

A short time later, around 9:12 a.m. Monday, crews were called again to the Events Center on a report of a smoke alarm.

No fire or damage was reported in either call.

