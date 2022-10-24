SNCO commissioners finalize move to new location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. commissioners take the time on Monday to finalize the move from the Shawnee Co. courthouse to their new location at 707 Quincy St.

Commissioners announced that it will move to the new building, along with four other departments in September. The other departments moving include Shawnee Co. Human Resources, I.T., Legal, and Audit Finance.

Shawnee Co. commissioner, Bill Riphahn, said that the new room is bigger than the previous courthouse room.

“We can put twice as many people in this chamber as the old one and we have a nice set up for the media off to the one side, and we have a much bigger desk up front,” said Riphahn. “So, our county counselor can sit up front with us and the county clerk is she would like. They will be different in that regard.

Plus, according to Riphahn, the new room was built to, specifically, house the commission.

“It’s all kind of new in here so that’s nice and it’s designed for us,” according to Riphahn. “And sometimes you move into a space and you kind of make do with the area you have, where here each space was designed for that function so it’s a good use of space.”

The commission meeting will be on Thursday, October 27. It will be at the new location.

