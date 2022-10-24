Regional cross country roundup for boys and girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the weekend, regional boys and girls cross country took place and here are the results.

6A: Manhattan Regional Boys and girls

Washburn Rural’s Easton Dial, Davin Johnson and Grayson Fink took second, fifth and ninth.

Manhattan’s Andrei Mazin and Kolby Grogg took fourth and eighth.

Washburn Rural took second as a team, Manhattan third, Junction City fourth, and Topeka High seventh.

For the girls, Washburn Rural’s Payton Fink, Madeline Carter took first and second. Junction City’s Lorna Rae Pierce, Brynna York, Reagan McGuire took fifth, eighth and tenth. Manhattan’s Hayley Henningson took sixth.

Washburn took second as a team, Manhattan third, Junction City fourth, Topeka High seventh.

5A: Topeka West Regional boys and girls

Seaman girls entered as the favorites and all of their top five runners placed in the top 10 and took first in the team standings.

Freshman Ryin Miller, senior Bethany Druse and sophomore Stella Appelhanz finished second, third and fourth.

On the boys side, Topeka West star senior Lenny Njoroge posted a 30 second individual win of 15 minutes and 17 seconds which marks his third state berth.

Shawnee Heights had three runners place in the top 8 spots. Junior Jackson Esquibel and senior Kory Sutton finished second and third behind Njoroge and Andrew Emerson finished 8th.

The Thunderbirds took the team title.

5A: Regional Bishop Carrol boys and girls

Emporia’s Daghyn True took fifth while the team took sixth. Emporia’s Micah Sheffey-Harris took third, while the team also took third.

4A: Hayden Regional boys and girls

Wamego’s Harrison Cutting, Brady Stegman, Emery Wolfe and Peyton Parker took second, sixth, seventh and nine respectfully.

Wamego took first place as a team, Hayden fifth, Clay Center sixth, Rock Creek eighth.

On the girls side, Rock Creek’s Nyra Nippert took sixth, Wamego’s Elsie Rickstrew finished ninth and Hayden’s Elliot Wrench took tenth.

Clay Center took first as a team, Wamego third, Hayden fourth.

3A: Riley County Regional boys and girls

Riley County’s Owen Miesner took seventh.

As teams, Nemaha Central finished third, Silver Lake fourth, Royal Valley five, Riley County eighth and Rossville 10th.

For the girls, Rossville’s Ameila Foster took fourth, Riley County’s Anna Lambert and Meredith Baumann finished fifth and sixth. Silver Lake’s Tessa Gerber and Mariah Farmer took seventh and tenth.

As teams, Riley County took first, Nemaha Central fourth, Silver Lake fifth, Rossville sixth, Royal Valley seventh.

For all other indivdual and team scores, click here.

