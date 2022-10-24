Phillies manager, former KU catcher, leads team to World Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Talk about a run for former Jayhawk Rob Thomson.

He took over as the interim manager after Philadelphia fired Joe Girardi on June 3, 2022. Thomson had the interim tag removed from his title on October 10 and was given a two-year contract extension. He took over the club with a 22-29 record and led the Phillies to the postseason and now to the biggest stage, the World Series.

Thomson played at KU from 1983-85 and recorded the best hitting season in program history in 1984 with a .443 batting average.

He went on to be drafted in the 32nd round of the 1985 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Following a short playing career with the Tigers, Thomson transitioned into coaching and has spent more than 30 years working in various positions with the Tigers, New York Yankees and now the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.