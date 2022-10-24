ONE MORE! Kansas City Current will play for the NWSL championship

The Kansas City Current have not lost match since late May.(KC Current)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- In just their second year in Kansas City, the Kansas City Current will play for the National Women Soccer League’s Championship.

Sporting defeated OL Reign 2-0 in Seattle on Sunday.

Alex Loera wasted no time in helping the current take the lead.

Her fourth-minute goal gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead:

Current goalkeeper Adrianna Franch made several saves in the game. OL Reign took 15 shots, seven of which landed on goal:

In the match’s 63rd minute, Kristen Hamilton provided some insurance for the Current. Her goal extended the lead to 2-0.

The Current will play Portland in next Saturday’s championship game, which will be played at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

