Need help for a happy holiday? Christmas Bureau applications start this week in Topeka

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People needing a helping hand this holiday season can start applying this week for the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Christmas Bureau.

The annual event connects people in Shawnee County who need assistance with adopters, who are encouraged to provide a holiday meal and gifts.

At least one member of the household must apply in person. The United Way has one site for intake this year. It will be at the Johnston Community Center, 2021 SE Market St.

Intake hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26th, Tuesday Nov. 1 and Thursday Nov. 3, plus 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5th.

Families must earn 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less, which is $27,180 for a single, $55,500 for a family of four. See a full table breaking it down to monthly and weekly income levels here.

People applying must bring a photo ID, proof of income for the entire household, and everyone’s Social Security cards.

See complete details on the United Way’s web site.

