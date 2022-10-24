Monday forecast: Rainy, cool and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several days of warm temperatures in the 80s, today will be much cooler with the combination of a cold front and rain keeping temperatures much cooler. After a windy day yesterday with gusts at least 45 mph, today the winds will be more in the 20-30 mph range mainly this morning with a weakening trend this afternoon.

Taking Action:

If you’re southeast of the turnpike, don’t be fooled by the morning temperatures. It will be warmer heading to work/school compared to when you return home. Even as much as 20° degrees. Dress for 50s!! You will need the umbrella today as rain will be increasing throughout the morning with rain winding down from west to east between 3pm-9pm.

The highest rainfall totals for the WIBW viewing area will be southeast of the turnpike with the overall highest rainfall totals from this storm system mainly southeast of I-35 into southeast Kansas. Totals could range anywhere from a Trace-0.10″ in north central Kansas to 0.75″-1″ southeast of the turnpike (more than 1″ southeast of I-35). The risk for t-storms will be minimal but not impossible as we will have lost the instability from yesterday behind the cold front.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Today: Rainy. Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front and as rain develops and will likely be stuck in the 50s this afternoon. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Leftover showers mainly before 9pm. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds NW/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Areas of frost can’t be ruled out Tuesday night in some areas but a freeze is unlikely with temperatures staying above freezing for most if not all of northeast KS. By the afternoon highs will be back in the 60s. Wednesday may end up being the nicest day despite some cloud cover especially by the afternoon however the winds will remain relatively light.

There is some uncertainty on the timing of possible rain to end the week. Kept the rain in Thursday night as any rain that may linger into Friday will be isolated and very light. Overall the track of this storm system will be to our south where the higher rainfall will occur but the track is still subject to change as well as details of rain so keep checking back for updates.

Temperature remain near seasonal this weekend and into next Monday for Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.