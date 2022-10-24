Minimum security inmate considered escaped after walking away from unit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A minimum security inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility is now considered escaped after he walked away from the unit over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Corrections has alerted residents that late Sunday night, Oct. 23, minimum custody resident Joshua W. Renfro was placed on escape status after he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility.

KDOC noted that Renfro, 39, was reported missing around 9 p.m. when he could not be found at the minimum-security unit. It said this walkaway does not impact the security or operations of the medium-maximum security compound.

The Department indicated that Renfro had been serving a 30-month - 2.5 year - sentence for a 2020 violation of an extended protection order conviction in Allen Co. He has four prior convictions that date back to 2001.

Renfro has been described as a 6-foot-1-inch tall, 175-pound, white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his torso, neck, hands, arms and legs. Other aliases include Josh Ziesmer.

Anyone with information about Renfro’s whereabouts should call KDOC at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

