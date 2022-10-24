Minimum security inmate considered escaped after walking away from unit

Joshua Renfro
Joshua Renfro(Shawn Wheat | KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A minimum security inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility is now considered escaped after he walked away from the unit over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Corrections has alerted residents that late Sunday night, Oct. 23, minimum custody resident Joshua W. Renfro was placed on escape status after he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility.

KDOC noted that Renfro, 39, was reported missing around 9 p.m. when he could not be found at the minimum-security unit. It said this walkaway does not impact the security or operations of the medium-maximum security compound.

The Department indicated that Renfro had been serving a 30-month - 2.5 year - sentence for a 2020 violation of an extended protection order conviction in Allen Co. He has four prior convictions that date back to 2001.

Renfro has been described as a 6-foot-1-inch tall, 175-pound, white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his torso, neck, hands, arms and legs. Other aliases include Josh Ziesmer.

Anyone with information about Renfro’s whereabouts should call KDOC at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

Lansing Correctional Facility
Man imprisoned for marijuana distribution dies at Lansing Correctional

An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility who had been incarcerated for distribution of marijuana died on Friday.

Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars

A man serving more than 11 years in prison for child sex crimes has died behind Lansing Correctional Facility bars.

Lansing inmate back behind bars after 2-day escape

The inmate who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday is back in custody after his 2-day escape.

Following multiple incidents with inmates at Lansing, KDOC installs new warden

Following multiple incidents with inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility, the Kansas Department of Corrections has installed a new warden.

Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has been placed on escape status after he was reported missing Tuesday just after 11:00 a.m

Inmate stabbed, workers injured at Lansing Correctional

An inmate was stabbed during what Corrections officials described as a “fight” Friday night at Lansing Correctional Facility.

Lansing Correctional Facility resident death ruled a homicide

According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a homicide.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man
Timothy Lucas (left) Fredrick Gooch (right)
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
FILE
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary
Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies due to...
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan man dragged by truck, becomes victim of scooter theft
Topeka Fire Department crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events...
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway
Temperatures about 30° cooler than yesterday
A rainy and cool day