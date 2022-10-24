Manhattan man dragged by truck, becomes victim of scooter theft

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man and his scooter were hit by a truck and dragged for a short time he also became the victim of a scooter theft.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Eli Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, had been driving his Segway Ninebot electronic scooter south on N. Manhattan Ave. when he entered the pedestrian crosswalk. This is when they said a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, of Manhattan, had been headed west on Kimball, turned and ran over Herrera.

RCPD noted that Herrera had been dragged underneath the truck for a short time.

The log reports that Herrera was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with a broken hand and broken ankle.

Later that day, it was also reported to officials that the scooter had been stolen after the crash, costing Herrera another $900.

Anyone with information about the theft should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

