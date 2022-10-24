Law enforcement to collect unused medications for Drug Take Back Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Any of your unused medications can be collected by law enforcement officers for safe disposal on Saturday, October 29.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office says that multiple locations will host collection events on Saturday to properly dispose leftover medications and prevent misuse, whether it be intentional or accidental.

“Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment,” Schmidt said. “Diversion of opioid painkillers, in particular, can contribute to the misuse of these drugs that has become a serious nationwide problem. Getting leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.”

The selected drop-off sites will accept the unused medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Click HERE, to view the locations. Just click the “Drug Take Back Day” button under the quick links heading. If you see no locations near you, the Attorney General’s office says to check back for any additional locations added by Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that opioid overdoses kill almost 130 Americans every day, nationwide, and the Kansas Department of Environment says the leading cause of drug poisoning deaths in the state is through pharmaceutical opioids.

The Attorney General’s office states that there are studies showing that a majority of abused prescriptions are obtained from family and friends, sometimes from the home medicine cabinet. Now Americans have been told that the traditional ways to dispose medications, such as, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, can pose health and safety hazards.

Drug Take Back Day was created back in 2010 in coordination with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and according to the office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, since its creation more than 118 tons of medications have been collected and safely disposed of in Kansas.

According to Schmidt’s office, unused prescriptions can be turned in to law enforcement officers throughout the full year. Be sure to contact your local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

