Events aims to connect seniors with community resources

Topeka Area Continuity of Care is holding a resource fair Oct. 27 at Fairlawn Plaza.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we get older, it can be tougher to navigate all that goes along with an illness or injury - and the recovery process.

Topeka Area Continuity of Care aims to help. Hayley Young, TACC board member and PACE Center Administrator at Midland Care, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss TACC’s upcoming fall Senior Resource Fair.

The event will take place 10 am to 1:30 pm, Thursday, Oct. 27 at Fairlawn Plaza.

People will be able to get flu shots and take part in Medicare reviews. They also expect approximately 40 vendors with information on services, living communities and care for seniors available in the Topeka area.

13 News at Six
Any of your unused medications can be collected by law enforcement officers for safe disposal...
Law enforcement to collect unused medications for Drug Take Back Day
Brendan Wiley and Fred Patton discuss support for the Shawnee Co. Gage Park sales tax question...
Election 2022: Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax Question
Brendan Wiley and Fred Patton discuss support for the Shawnee Co. Gage Park sales tax question...
Election 2022: Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax Question