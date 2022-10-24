Events aims to connect seniors with community resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we get older, it can be tougher to navigate all that goes along with an illness or injury - and the recovery process.

Topeka Area Continuity of Care aims to help. Hayley Young, TACC board member and PACE Center Administrator at Midland Care, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss TACC’s upcoming fall Senior Resource Fair.

The event will take place 10 am to 1:30 pm, Thursday, Oct. 27 at Fairlawn Plaza.

People will be able to get flu shots and take part in Medicare reviews. They also expect approximately 40 vendors with information on services, living communities and care for seniors available in the Topeka area.

