ESU, Washburn women’s soccer gear up for playoff run
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The playoff bracket is set for Emporia State along with Washburn.
ESU is the No. 2 seed and finished the year 9-5-4 with a 7-1-3 conference record. They will host No. 7 Northeastern State at 2:00 p.m.
As for No. 6 Washburn, they ended the regular season at 11-5-2 and 6-4-1 in MIAA action. They will head to No. 3 Northwest Missouri State with game time set for 1:00 p.m.
If both teams win, there would be another rematch Nov. 4 in Emporia.
