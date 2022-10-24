ESU, Washburn women’s soccer gear up for playoff run

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The playoff bracket is set for Emporia State along with Washburn.

ESU is the No. 2 seed and finished the year 9-5-4 with a 7-1-3 conference record. They will host No. 7 Northeastern State at 2:00 p.m.

As for No. 6 Washburn, they ended the regular season at 11-5-2 and 6-4-1 in MIAA action. They will head to No. 3 Northwest Missouri State with game time set for 1:00 p.m.

If both teams win, there would be another rematch Nov. 4 in Emporia.

