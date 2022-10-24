Emergency crews respond to report of crash on I-70 in west Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash mid-morning Monday on...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash mid-morning Monday on Interstate 70 near S.W. Wanamaker in west Topeka.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash mid-morning Monday on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

The collision was reported around 10:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70 near S.W. Wanamaker Road.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries in the crash.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man
Timothy Lucas (left) Fredrick Gooch (right)
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
FILE
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary
Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies due to...
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages

Latest News

Nike logo (Source: Pixabay.com)
$4.1K in Nike clothing stolen from Manhattan sporting goods stores
FILE
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan
FILE
Manhattan man dragged by truck, becomes victim of scooter theft
Joshua Renfro
Minimum security inmate considered escaped after walking away from unit