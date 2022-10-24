Emergency crews respond to report of crash on I-70 in west Topeka
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash mid-morning Monday on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.
The collision was reported around 10:35 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70 near S.W. Wanamaker Road.
There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries in the crash.
