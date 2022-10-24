Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55

Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

The election will mean some new faces for the Shawnee County legislative delegation. That includes District 55, where long-time Rep. Annie Kuether has retired. The district covers Topeka from SW 21st St. to the Kansas river, and between Gage and a line generally from Washburn Ave. to Topeka Blvd.

Tobias Schlingensiepen is the Democratic candidate. He visited the show Oct. 24 to share a bit about himself and his priorities.

Republican candidate Todd Staerkel visited the show Oct. 18.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
Timothy Lucas (left) Fredrick Gooch (right)
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
FILE
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary

Latest News

Live at Five
Brendan Wiley and Fred Patton discuss support for the Shawnee Co. Gage Park sales tax question...
Election 2022: Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax Question
Topeka Area Continuity of Care is hosting a community resource fair.
Events aims to connect seniors with community resources
Tobias Schlingensiepen
Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55