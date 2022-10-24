Election 2022: Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax Question

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park is considered crown jewel of the Capital City. It’s home to green spaces, a world-class rose garden, an aquatics center, and facilities like the Topeka Zoo and Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Supporters hope support in the form of a special sales tax question can keep it a treasured spot into the future. Shawnee Co. voters will decide whether to accept a .2% sales tax on the November ballot. The question also would create the Gage Park Authority, to decide how the money would be spent. Proceeds from the tax would be divided among the Topeka Zoo, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, and Gage Park overall.

Fred Patton with Friends of the Zoo and zoo director Brendan Wiley visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain why they support the tax.

