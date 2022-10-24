Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Citing extensive media coverage that could make it difficult to find an impartial jury, the defense team for Dana Chandler has filed a new motion for a change of venue for Chandler’s upcoming third trial in a 20-year-old double-murder case in which her ex-husband and his fiance were killed at a west Topeka townhome, according to documents filed in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.

The third motion for a change of venue -- or in the alternative a sequestration of jurors -- was electronically filed at 11:58 p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County District Court bv Chandler’s defense lawyers Tom Bath and Tricia Bath, according to documents obtained by WIBW-TV.

The Kansas Supreme Court earlier this month granted Chandler’s request for a change of venue for a third trial from Shawnee County to another county in Kansas, moving it to Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland.

Both of Chandler’s previous two trials were held in the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka.

The 2012 trial resulted in a conviction on both counts of the double-murder charges.

However, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned those convictions in 2018, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

A retrial was ordered and took place from Aug. 5 to Sept. 1, 2022 , when a 12-person jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision after six days of deliberations. A hung jury was declared.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios in a Sept. 29 status hearing ordered a retrial; approved a change of venue; and lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 from $1 million. Chandler was required to meet a set of conditions if she were able to post bond and be released from jail.

Chandler subsequently was released from the Shawnee County Jail -- where she had been held since May 2018 -- after she posted the $350,000 bond.

Earlier discussion during the Sept. 29 status hearing in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka centered on Chandler’s third trial possibly being moved to Johnson County District Court in Olathe, in the Greater Kansas City area.

In making its original motion for a change of venue, Chandler’s defense cited extensive media coverage of Chandler’s case.

The defense asserted that it wouldn’t be possible to safeguard Chandler’s rights to an impartial jury under the United States Constitution and the Kansas Constitution to an impartial jury.

In requesting the third trial to be moved from Pottawatomie County, Chandler’s defense lawyers stated that Kansas courts have acknowledged that a defendant may seek a change of venue based upon either statutory or constitutional grounds.

According to documents filed by Chandler’s defense, In the statutory argument, a defendant seeking a change of venue must demonstrate actual prejudice.

The constitutional argument allows the court “to presume prejudice where a defendant proves that, due to pervasive and prejudicial pretrial publicity, he cannot expect to find an unbiased jury pool in the county.

Chandler’s defense team also filed a motion that if a change of venue from Pottawatomie County is not warranted, Chandler moves for sequestration of any potential jurors during jury selection and trial.”

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and convicted in 2012 of the double-murder of her ex-husband Mike Sisco0, 47, and his fiance Karen Harkness, 53, at a residence in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square.

