Crews battle wildfires between Kansas City, Garden City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas crews battled wildfires between Kansas City and Garden City over the weekend.

As expected, the Kansas Forest Service says that crews battled wildfires from Kansas City to Garden City on Sunday, Oct. 23. While most were caught early by local responders, it said staff and Ag Air Service, Inc. were also able to help a few counties with large fires.

KFS indicated that crews fought the 2,600-acre Middle Creek Fire in Marion Co. and the forward progress has been stopped. It said hot spots on the interior of the fire wall continue to smoke.

As crews fought the Middle Creek Fire, they were pulled to Dickinson Co. near the town of Woodbine to fight another fire. Reports as of 10 p.m. on Sunday indicate that the fire is 90% contained and hot spots are being monitored and extinguished near the perimeter. It said Tanker 95 made two water drops on this fire.

KFS said crews also fought a fire in Finney Co. that is now 98% contained. It said crews will continue to patrol throughout the day. Highway 50 has been reopened in this area.

Lastly, the Service noted that crews were aiding firefighters in Ellis Co. with another fire.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.