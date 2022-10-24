Crews battle fire at Pines Apartment Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines Apartment complex, at 238 SW Gage Boulevard in West Topeka, on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived they found the apartment complex engulfed in flames.

The Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department, and AMR responded to the scene. There is no confirmed word yet whether all residents were able to evacuate the building. No injuries have been reported so far.

Crews are still on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.