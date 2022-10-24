Crews battle fire at Pines Apartment Complex

According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines Apartment complex, at 238 SW Gage Boulevard in West Topeka, on reports of a fire.(Eric Ives)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines Apartment complex, at 238 SW Gage Boulevard in West Topeka, on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived they found the apartment complex engulfed in flames.

The Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department, and AMR responded to the scene. There is no confirmed word yet whether all residents were able to evacuate the building. No injuries have been reported so far.

Crews are still on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies due to...
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages
Andrew Joseph Drake
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
FILE
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs come back from 10 point deficit, dominate 49ers
Parsons couple arrested
Parsons couple sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexual abuse of 2-, 4-year-old
Driverless tractor kills Cherokee Co. man
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man