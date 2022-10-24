Cloud Co. officials warn of phony deputy attempting to pull vehicles over

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Cloud Co. Sheriff’s Office has warned drivers of a fraudulent deputy who attempts to pull vehicles over.

The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office says that residents should be aware that there is an unmarked Dodge Durango that attempts to pull individuals over in the county. The driver has identified himself as Deputy Hawthorn, however, no one by that name works at the agency.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that all of its patrol vehicles are marked stating that it is a Cloud County Sheriff’s vehicle.

If anyone has a question about the validity of a traffic stop, they should call dispatch immediately at 785-243-3131 and personnel can verify that an actual deputy is attempting to make the stop.

If drivers are concerned for their safety, officials said they should continue driving until they reach a safe location and call dispatch.

