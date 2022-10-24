City of Topeka welcomes ‘Scoop Dawg’ during snow plow dry run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed its newest snow plow ‘Scoop Dawg’ during its annual dry run.

The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Oct. 24, Public Works staff brought out the snow plows to practice for the upcoming winter season. All new employees who will be operating plows this season practiced looking for obstacles and curbs, as well as familiarizing themselves with the zones.

As of Monday, the City said 10 new employees had been hired for the winter.

Public Works Deputy Director Tony Trower said that the Department will run the same routes and zones as they have done in the past.

“We are going to run the same snow zones that we had started about two years ago,” Trower said. “We have really amped that up I think We are doing very well with running a zone. Everybody knows when they come in what zone they are going to be in, what truck they are going to be in and it is working very well for our folks.”

The City also revealed the name of its new snow plow - Scoop Dawg. It said it received a total of 131 responses when it asked residents to name the rig. The name was then chosen by a 3-member panel from the city’s street division.

