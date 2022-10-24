$4.1K in Nike clothing stolen from Manhattan sporting goods stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $4,100 in Nike clothing was stolen from sporting goods stores in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 400 block of Third Pl. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees reported that an unknown man and woman stole around $2,400 worth of Nike clothing from the store.

About an hour and a half later, RCPD said officials were then called to Academy Sports in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Ave. with reports of another theft.

When officials arrived here, they said employees reported that the same suspects stole around $1,700 worth of Nike clothing.

Anyone with information about the crimes should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

