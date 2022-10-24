$4.1K in Nike clothing stolen from Manhattan sporting goods stores

Nike logo (Source: Pixabay.com)
Nike logo (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $4,100 in Nike clothing was stolen from sporting goods stores in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 400 block of Third Pl. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees reported that an unknown man and woman stole around $2,400 worth of Nike clothing from the store.

About an hour and a half later, RCPD said officials were then called to Academy Sports in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Ave. with reports of another theft.

When officials arrived here, they said employees reported that the same suspects stole around $1,700 worth of Nike clothing.

Anyone with information about the crimes should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man
Timothy Lucas (left) Fredrick Gooch (right)
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
FILE
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex

Latest News

FILE
136 Kansas birthing facilities, midwives honored for dedication to newborns
Midday in Kansas
FILE
City of Topeka welcomes ‘Scoop Dawg’ during snow plow dry run
Logan Casteel
Wanted shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous arrested in Emporia
Tanker 95 drops water in Marion Co. on Oct. 23, 2022.
Crews battle wildfires between Kansas City, Garden City