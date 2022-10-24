2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan

Overland Park driver issued citation
FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Fourth and Laramie St. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Aiden Baldridge, 20, of Overland Park, was headed south on N. Fourth St. in a Volkswagen Bug when she turned left onto Laramie and was hit head-on by a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, of Wamego, who had been headed north.

RCPD noted that Boyd was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of back and neck pain as well as a cut to the head. His passenger, Breanna White, 22, of Manhattan, was also taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

The Department indicated that Baldridge was issued a citation for failure to yield.

