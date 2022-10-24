15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old was injured when she rolled the vehicle she had been driving on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of Somerset Rd. and Kansas 68 Highway in Miami Co. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 15-year-old girl from Gardner had been headed west on the highway when the right tire hit the gravel patch. The teen overcorrected and the vehicle rolled and landed on its top in the north ditch.

KHP noted that the girl was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.