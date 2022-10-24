136 Kansas birthing facilities, midwives honored for dedication to newborns

By Sarah Motter
Oct. 24, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 136 Kansas birthing facilities and midwives have been honored for their dedication to newborns.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that in partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance, it has presented the third annual recognition program for hospitals, facilities and midwives who provide screening services for newborns.

The KDHE noted that the third annual awards were released on Friday, Oct. 21, by its Newborn Screening Program and it honored 136 birthing facilities and midwives for their dedication to higher standards in 2021.

The Department indicated that top recognitions were given to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Nemaha Valley Community Hospital and Neosho Memorial Hospital for the “All Around Best of the Best.” It said 14 other facilities earned “Best of the Best” designations for point-of-care screenings or metabolic and genetic screenings.

“We’re very pleased with the effort that facilities across the state have put forth to improve the quality and timeliness of our Newborn Screening program,” Secretary Janet Stanek said. “This awards program is an opportunity to honor their dedication and encourage them to keep up the great work.”

For more information about award winners, click HERE.

