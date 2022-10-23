Wizards, fairies are take over the Great Overland Station

Shawnee County Parks and Rec says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun Oct. 22- 23 at Great Overland Station.(reina flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun between Oct. 22- 23 at the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St.

It is a festival where attendees are encouraged to imagine a renaissance fair and carnival combined with costumed characters including wizards and fairies, games with prizes, and vendors.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec says this is an event where tickets need to be purchased. Tickets include participation in contests in which they can win prizes. Games include wand choosing, splendid teapot racing, Kroll’s Rock Em Sock Em Wizard Duels, wizard chess, Spectral Hand Laser Tag, Magic Missiles and more. Activities that do not require tickets include a dragon egg hunt, music, and a magic show and even a real owl to take pictures with!

Event program manager, Mark Arganbright says there is something for everyone.

“That was a big focus, we have KC Brick Lab out here doing Legos, we have remote control cars and the Rock em Sock Em robots for the older folks. We have stuff that you can do, coloring, we have magicians and more,” he said.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

