WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

Lawrence Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.

LPD said that around 11 p.m. on Thursday, officials were called to the Walmart on Congressional Drive with reports of a theft in progress. Witnesses reported they saw the suspect speed away from the area in a vehicle with covered license plates.

Officers said they were able to find the suspect vehicle at some nearby apartments, however, they had exited the vehicle and decided to run.

LPD indicated that the infrared in the video shows the invaluable view from above:

The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide.

LPD noted that the UAV allowed officials to strategically surround the suspect, de-escalate the situation and safely approach the person to make an arrest.

Officials also said they found several unopened electronic products that had allegedly been stolen from the store in the passenger seat of the car. No one was injured during the theft or arrest.

