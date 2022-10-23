Washburn Rural volleyball earns sixth straight state berth

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 23, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural volleyball hosted its 6A sub-state tournament on Saturday, and dominated its way en route to its sixth straight state berth.

The Junior Blues took down Manhattan in straight sets in the final round. Their two sweeps in the tournament advanced them to a 40-1 record on the season.

They first took down Dodge City 25-6, 25-6. In the final round against Manhattan, they won 25-12, 25-11, punching their ticket to the 6A State Tournament.

“It’s just awesome,” said star senior Brooklyn Deleye. “We’ve gotten so close to getting that state championship every year, but hopefully this is the one.”

States will be held at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina on Friday and Saturday, and the Junior Blues are the No. 1 seed.

They’ll first take on No. 8 Blue Valley West at 9:30 a.m., then No. 5 Blue Valley High at 11:30 a.m.

“We gotta get better. I know there’s a lot of things that we can do to get better, and we got four days of practice to work on them,” said head coach Kevin Bordewick.

