US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC

FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base outside the nation’s capital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital.

The official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia tweeted that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

The base says in its statement that the situation was ongoing and it could not comment further.

The base provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies due to...
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages
Andrew Joseph Drake
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
FILE
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep

Latest News

Lawrence Police Department
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
Lawrence Police Department
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
File
Parsons couple sentenced 60 years in prison for sexual abuse of 2-, 4-year-old
Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump