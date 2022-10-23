Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile in Topeka has been arrested for an attempted weekend burglary of a local business.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 15th St. with reports of a burglary alarm that had sounded at a business.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a suspect attempt to run from the property, however, they were arrested and identified as a minor.

Further investigation into the incident revealed the location of the stolen items, which officials were then able to recover and return to the business.

TPD noted that the juvenile was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on burglary, theft, criminal damage and obstruction.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

