Texas driver’s trailer becomes engulfed in flames in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas truck driver’s trailer was lost after it became engulfed in flames on the interstate in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 179 on eastbound I-470 in Topeka with reports of a vehicle fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Cantu Davila Gerardo, 64, of Pharr, Texas, had been headed east on the interstate when he noticed smoke coming from the rear axle of his trailer.

Gerardo reported to officials that smoke appeared to have come from the driver’s side of the trailer, so he pulled over to the shoulder and stopped.

By this time, officials said the tires of the truck had already been engulfed in flames and the trailer had started to burn as well. Gerardo then separated the truck from the trailer so it would not catch fire as well.

Luckily, KHP reported that Gerardo escaped the incident without injury. The trailer will be removed during the daylight hours on Sunday.

