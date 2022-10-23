Storms, wind and fire all possible today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High winds will create a very high danger atmosphere across Northeast and Central Kansas today. Be on the lookout for smoke and properly discard cigarette butts and other easily flammable objects. Winds will gust from the south over 40 mph today. In addition to the winds and fire danger we are tracking a SLIGHT (2/5) chance for severe thunderstorms in North-Central Kansas along the dryline. Storms would develop this afternoon and would mainly pose a threat of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Rain all day Monday.

Taking Action:

Critical fire danger this afternoon across the region with very high winds and dry air, especially west of the dryline in Central Kansas. Isolated severe weather is possible Sunday afternoon/evening along the dryline. The main hazard is damaging winds up to 60 mph. The hail risk is low and the already low tornado threat has dropped significantly since earlier forecasts.

Sunday: High winds, high fire danger, chance for isolated PM storms. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Isolated severe thunderstorms after after 4pm along the dryline in Central Kansas.

Tonight: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds becoming NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Rainy and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

The risk for severe weather this afternoon is low and we may get by without seeing any severe weather, but if a storm late this afternoon does develop and does become severe the main hazard would be for 60 mph wind gusts. Small hail is also possible with any storm that can get going this afternoon. The severe weather threat decreases going into Sunday night and we are left with rain showers with embedded non-severe thunderstorms all day Monday.

Rainfall amounts Monday will see highest accumulations southeast of the Kansas Turnpike where up to an inch is certainly possible. I anticipate most areas to see between 0.25″ and 0.75″ with higher amounts in the east and lower amounts in Central Kansas. North-Central Kansas may pick up just 0.10″.

This will be a fairly seasonal week with temperatures in the low 60s through Thursday. A weak system passes through Friday and could produce some scattered rain showers across the area but nothing too exciting this time. Temperatures in the upper 50s Friday afternoon with 60s leading us into next weekend.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.