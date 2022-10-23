Storms in Central KS this afternoon, widespread rain Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - South winds have gusted to 50 mph and we saw a fast moving line of showers and thunderstorms move through early this afternoon but more is on the way. We continue to track a chance for strong to potentially severe thunderstorms in North-Central Kansas this afternoon if storms develop along the dryline. These isolated thunderstorms would pose a damaging wind threat with thunderstorm wind gusts between 60-70 mph possible. Later tonight the severe threat decreases and we start to see scattered rain develop leading into Monday morning.

This afternoon: High winds, high fire danger, chance for isolated PM storms. Isolated severe thunderstorms after 4pm along the dryline in Central Kansas. One or two storms may become strong to severe producing damaging winds and some small hail.

Tonight: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds becoming NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Rainy and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday will be an interesting day with 60s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon. Rain will fall all day across most of Northeast Kansas with rainfall activity falling off towards Central Kansas. Rainfall amounts will range between 0.25″ and 0.75″ for many, 0.10″ in North-Central Kansas and possibly over 1.00″ southeast of the turnpike. Winds Monday will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

We clear the rain out Monday night and become mostly sunny Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday will be around average in the low 60s wind north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night will be chilly in the upper 30s with lower areas possibly getting close to freezing, but not expecting a freeze anytime soon. Wednesday is more of the same. Low 60s in the afternoon, mostly sunny skies, southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

We have another chance for scattered rain showers beginning Thursday night and wrapping up Friday. This will be a weaker system and won’t produce much additional rainfall, but scattered showers are possible. The bulk of the system has been trending to move southward into Oklahoma the last few days so there is a chance that the rainfall goes that direction too. Something to monitor in the coming days.

