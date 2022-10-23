Parsons couple sentenced 60 years in prison for sexual abuse of 2-, 4-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Parsons has been sentenced to 60 years in prison - each - for the sexual abuse of a 2- and a 4-year-old child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that Dustin Strom, 26, and Thommie-Lyn Stansky, 28, both of Parsons, were sentenced to 60 years in prison - each - after they committed sexual crimes against children.

In June 2022, court records indicate that Strom pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child - production of child pornography. A month later, Stansky pleaded guilty to the same.

Court documents also note that Strom and Stansky admitted that while they lived together as a romantic couple in February 2021, Strom had told Stansky that he was sexually interested in children. She then created an image of herself sexually abusing a 4-year-old and another of her sexually abusing a 2-year-old.

According to the Office, Stansky shared these images with Strom, who then created photos of himself sexually abusing the same victims.

In August 2021, the Office indicated that a social media platform reported Strom to law enforcement after the images were sent to others through the internet. Federal agents then examined both suspects’ cell phones and social media accounts and found communication between the pair that had discussed the abuse.

The Office said that the prosecutor had requested the maximum statutory sentence for each count, which was granted, and that the terms will run consecutively.

The Office noted that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Division and Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly Gordon and Jason Hart prosecuted.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.