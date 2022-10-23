Ottawa woman arrested after sister arrives at hospital with stab wounds

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa woman is behind bars after her sister arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds.

The Ottawa Police Department says that around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officials were called to Advent Health with reports that a patient was admitted with stab wounds.

Responding officers said they found that the incident had happened at a home in the 600 block of S. Elm St. and identified the suspect as 18-year-old Amani Bennet, of Ottawa, who may have still been inside.

OPD noted that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, had suffered non-life-threatening wounds and was treated and released from the hospital. It also said that the victim is Bennet’s sister.

From here, OPD said the STAR Team responded to search the home after responding officers found one locked bedroom inside the home which had later been identified as Bennet’s room. Personnel were able to execute the search warrant but did not find Bennet inside the home.

Just after 10:10 a.m. on Friday, officials said they had followed up on leads and found Bennet, who was then arrested without incident at a home in the 100 block of S. Maple St.

OPD noted that Bennet was booked into the Franklin Co. Adult Detention Center on aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. She awaits formal charges.

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact the OPD Investigations Unit at 785-242-2561.

