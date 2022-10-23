Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul

Timothy Lucas (left) Fredrick Gooch (right)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Oklahoma were arrested after deputies found meth in the U-Haul they were driving during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Timothy Wayne Lucas, 63, of Yukon, Okla., and Fredrick Andrew Gooch, 42, of Oklahoma City, were arrested after a traffic stop that involved a U-Haul on Thursday morning, Oct. 20, south of Holton.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that around 11:30 a.m., a deputy stopped the U-Haul near 190th Road and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation. However, during the investigation, deputies found illegal contraband.

As a result, officials noted that Lucas, the driver, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

Deputies said the passenger, Gooch, was booked into jail on distributing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and transporting an open container.

