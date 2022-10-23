Officials fight two wildfires as danger remains high in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are fighting two wildfires in Kansas as fire danger remains high throughout the state.

The Kansas Forest Service says multiple local officials contacted it and Ag Air Service, Inc., Tanker 95 for help to fight wildfires on Sunday, Oct. 23.

KFS indicated that T-95 completed two drops in Marion County and will refill for additional drops on Sunday for a fire between C and Clover Rd. north of Highway 150.

Officials noted that this fire remains in Marion Co., however, residents should remain out of the area as responders work to contain it.

KFS said fire staff were also called to help with a wildfire east of Garden City near Highway 50 in Finney Co.

Officials said visibility in this area had already been poor before the fire due to winds with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Now, dust, smoke and ash will make visibility even worse.

Officials noted that drivers should use caution as they travel through the area.

Visibility in Garden City is low due to fire and high winds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (Kansas Forest Service)

On Friday morning, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared a State of Disaster Emergency due to the high risk of wildfires expected over the weekend.

