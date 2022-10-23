North KC lawyer disbarred after accusing judges of lying, committing crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Kansas City lawyer has been disbarred after he accused federal judges of lying and committing crimes.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 124,956: In the Matter of Jack R.T. Jordan, it ordered Jordan’s disbarment. Jordan had been a North Kansas City, Mo., attorney admitted to practice in the state of Kansas since 2019.

The Court said it agreed with a recommendation from the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys panel and the Disciplinary Administrator’s Office that Jordan should be disbarred for misconduct. The incident came during federal court proceedings that had been initiated to get a “Powers email” document under the federal Freedom of Information act.

Across various pleadings, court documents indicate that Jordan persistently accused various federal judges of lying about an email’s contents, lying about the law and committing crimes - which included conspiring with others to conceal a document.

The Court noted that it found Jordan had engaged in serious misconduct which included making frivolous claims, disobeying obligations under tribunal rules, making false or reckless statements about the qualifications or integrity of judges, and committing conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and conduct adversely reflecting on his fitness to practice law.

According to the Court, Jordan denied the allegations and argued discipline could not be imposed due to his First Amendment-protected statements. He also claimed the assertions have not been proven false.

In a unanimous decision, the Court said it set out the panel’s detailed factual findings and conclusions and Jordan’s challenges to them. The Court found clear and convincing evidence that established his multiple violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct and held that disbarment is appropriate.

