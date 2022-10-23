Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school.

The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight.

When officials arrived, they said they arrested McKenzie R. Turner, 15, after she allegedly punched another 17-year-old student in the face and then tackled her to the ground.

RCPD noted that Turner was processed through juvenile intake and was later released to a guardian.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.