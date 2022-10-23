Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea’s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday.

North Korea’s military later said it fired 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea in response.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.

