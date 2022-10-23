K-State football moves to No. 22 in AP Top 25

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running...
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Previously standing at No. 17, Kansas State football remains in the AP Top 25 after suffering a 38-28 loss to then No. 8 TCU on Saturday night. The Horned Frogs are now No. 7.

The Wildcats suffered a mass amount of injuries to their star players throughout the first half of the game, but still managed to put 28 points on the board before heading into the locker rooms.

When Adrian Martinez went down on the first drive, backup quarterback Will Howard stepped up. He was 13-20-1 in passing, threw for 225 yds and 1 TD, plus one rushing touchdown.

But the Wildcats were shutout in the second half, as TCU mounted a 21-point comeback.

The Wildcats have another Top 10 foe awaiting them this coming weekend. They’ll host No. 9 Oklahoma State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

