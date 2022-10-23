K-State football loses first conference game, falls to TCU on road

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football fell to TCU in Forth Worth on Saturday 38-28, suffering its first conference loss of the season.

Max Duggan started the scoring with a 65 yd touchdown pass to Derius Davis less than five minutes into the game for an early Horned Frogs 7-0 lead.

Injuries played a major role amongst the Wildcats in this game. They started early, as Adrian Martinez headed to the locker room to be checked on, and backup Will Howard entered the game.

Howard started off hot, soon finding Kade Warner for a 28 yd touchdown, knotting it up at 7-7. TCU added a 43 yd field goal to take the 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Onto the second quarter, Howard ran in a 1 yd QB sneak to take a 14-10 K-State lead. About four minutes later, he threw a 9 yd touchdown pass to Sammy Wheeler, 21-10 Wildcats.

Then came Deuce Vaughn, exploding for a 47 yd touchdown run. TCU added one more touchdown before heading into the locker rooms, K-State up 28-17.

Martinez, Vaughn, Josh Hayes, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Julius Brents and Daniel Green were all dealing with injuries throughout the first half.

TCU began to climb back in the third quarter. Keandre Miller ran in a 2 yd touchdown, and Duggan sent a 55 yd touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston to take a 31-28 lead.

In the fourth, Miller ran in another touchdown, this time for 9 yds. K-State was held scoreless for the rest of the game, and fell 38-28.

Kansas State is now 5-2 on the season, and will be back in action at home, hosting Oklahoma State next Saturday. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

