JC man arrested after meth, marijuana found when suspicious vehicle stopped

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was arrested after meth and marijuana were found when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Morris County.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 77.

During the stop, deputies said they found illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver, Josef E. Vallon, 63, of Junction City was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic-related offenses.

