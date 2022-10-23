Helping Hands Humane Society hosts ‘Bone Appetit’ fundraiser

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) of Topeka held their biggest fundraiser of the year, “Bone Appetit”, at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

The event included a dinner, gala, awards ceremony, a live and silent auction. All proceeds for the auctions were made to the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka.

The silent auction held over 160 items for those in attendance to bid and win. The live auction included grand prizes like free pet food for a year, a trip oversees and more.

“It’s really wonderful that not only businesses, but individuals in the community have donated items for us to raise a lot of money for animals,” Emi Greiss, HHHS Communication Coordinator, said.

If you want to get involved with HHHS, visit their website here.

